Berlin (German news agency) – The Federal Ministry of Finance has confirmed plans that the gas heaters installed from 2024 may only be operated with gas up to a maximum of 2035 – and only if the network operator submits a “transformation plan” to a hydrogen supply. Such plans are included in the municipal heat planning, according to ministry circles on Saturday afternoon.

Contrary to earlier drafts, supply contracts do not have to exist when the heating is installed, “but only from around 2035”, as it said literally in a statement available to the dts news agency. According to the agreement of the traffic light parties, when replacing a gas heating system, a decision must be made within three years after a device failure, whether to switch to a central heat supply or continue to pursue a decentralized system. Then ten years would be available for implementation – that is how long gas appliances can continue to be operated.

The previous draft stipulated that if the first gas floor heating system fails, a central heat supply for the building must be established within six years.