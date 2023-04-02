Home News Economy: Gas heating from 2024 only if the network operator has a “transformation plan”.
News

Economy: Gas heating from 2024 only if the network operator has a “transformation plan”.

by admin
Economy: Gas heating from 2024 only if the network operator has a “transformation plan”.
Berlin (German news agency) – The Federal Ministry of Finance has confirmed plans that the gas heaters installed from 2024 may only be operated with gas up to a maximum of 2035 – and only if the network operator submits a “transformation plan” to a hydrogen supply. Such plans are included in the municipal heat planning, according to ministry circles on Saturday afternoon.

Contrary to earlier drafts, supply contracts do not have to exist when the heating is installed, “but only from around 2035”, as it said literally in a statement available to the dts news agency. According to the agreement of the traffic light parties, when replacing a gas heating system, a decision must be made within three years after a device failure, whether to switch to a central heat supply or continue to pursue a decentralized system. Then ten years would be available for implementation – that is how long gas appliances can continue to be operated.

The previous draft stipulated that if the first gas floor heating system fails, a central heat supply for the building must be established within six years.

See also  Bolzano, homeless immigrant found dead: it was the cold

You may also like

Women’s Radio in Afghanistan shut down for ‘broadcasting...

The colonial look, a not so beautiful case

Thomas Tuchel triumphs with FC Bayern against Borussia...

Vera Brezhneva and Kostiantyn Meladze sell the rights...

Man murdered four people in an act of...

The training course for administrators (information officers) of...

Earthquake in Aegean Sea – Current News

Free Zone

Elon Musk: With these steps, the banking crisis...

Scary earthquake in Kastamonu (Recent earthquakes)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy