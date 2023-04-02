Contrary to earlier drafts, supply contracts do not have to exist when the heating is installed, “but only from around 2035”, as it said literally in a statement available to the dts news agency. According to the agreement of the traffic light parties, when replacing a gas heating system, a decision must be made within three years after a device failure, whether to switch to a central heat supply or continue to pursue a decentralized system. Then ten years would be available for implementation – that is how long gas appliances can continue to be operated.
The previous draft stipulated that if the first gas floor heating system fails, a central heat supply for the building must be established within six years.