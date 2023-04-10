Berlin (German news agency) – The Greens and SPD in the Bundestag reject the proposal of their coalition partner FDP to keep the three nuclear power plants still in operation in reserve even after the planned shutdown of the reactors on April 15th. “There is sufficient power plant capacity in Germany without nuclear energy – and this year many gigawatts of cheap renewable energies will be added. Permanent operational readiness of the nuclear power plants is absolutely unnecessary and would be far too expensive,” said the deputy leader of the Greens Julia Verlinden of “Welt”.

The energy policy spokesman for the FDP parliamentary group, Michael Kruse, had previously called on the federal government to reconsider the irreversibility of the nuclear phase-out and to keep the Emsland, Isar 2 and Neckarwestheim nuclear power plants in reserve for at least another year. “Instead, we are in favor of the nuclear power plants remaining capable of being reactivated until the Russian natural gas is completely substituted by other sources – probably in the spring of 2024,” said Kruse.