Home News Economy: Greens and SPD reject the last push for nuclear power reserve operation
News

Economy: Greens and SPD reject the last push for nuclear power reserve operation

by admin
Economy: Greens and SPD reject the last push for nuclear power reserve operation
Berlin (German news agency) – The Greens and SPD in the Bundestag reject the proposal of their coalition partner FDP to keep the three nuclear power plants still in operation in reserve even after the planned shutdown of the reactors on April 15th. “There is sufficient power plant capacity in Germany without nuclear energy – and this year many gigawatts of cheap renewable energies will be added. Permanent operational readiness of the nuclear power plants is absolutely unnecessary and would be far too expensive,” said the deputy leader of the Greens Julia Verlinden of “Welt”.

The energy policy spokesman for the FDP parliamentary group, Michael Kruse, had previously called on the federal government to reconsider the irreversibility of the nuclear phase-out and to keep the Emsland, Isar 2 and Neckarwestheim nuclear power plants in reserve for at least another year. “Instead, we are in favor of the nuclear power plants remaining capable of being reactivated until the Russian natural gas is completely substituted by other sources – probably in the spring of 2024,” said Kruse.

See also  Here is who the dead biker in Quero was. "He was part of our group of volunteers for a decade"

You may also like

An industrial landmark is slowly being removed

Public Works will have funds to improve streets...

They investigate the homicide of a young man...

Ulm: Father killed seven-year-old daughter

Road improvement continues that will benefit more than...

Farc dissident weapons factory located in Nariño

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of...

Bremen’s Jan Precht wins 64,000 euros

Development of a robotic exoskeleton for hand rehabilitation

Three municipalities incommunicado due to serious failure in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy