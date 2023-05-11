Home » Economy: Greens criticize Cosco’s entry into the port of Hamburg
Berlin (German news agency) – Green party leader Omid Nouripour has criticized the German government’s permission for Chinese participation in the Hamburg container terminal in Tollerort as a wrong decision and dangerous. “That’s short-sighted, because it wasn’t just the Russian war of aggression that showed us what a strong dependency can mean,” Nouripour told the newspapers of the Funke media group (Friday editions).

China is an important trading partner. But that shouldn’t hide the fact that the Chinese regime is constantly expanding its influence on international politics. “Giving important infrastructure out of your own hands is therefore simply wrong and dangerous,” said Nouripour.

The Chinese state-owned company had originally aimed for a 35 percent stake in the Tollerort terminal. Because several federal ministries had protested, the cabinet lowered the rate to less than 25 percent last year. After a recent classification of the CTT as a critical infrastructure, the Federal Ministry of Economics, led by Robert Habeck (Greens), wanted to further reduce the quota, but no agreement could be reached in the federal government.

