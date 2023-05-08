Economy: Habeck can imagine the postponement of the gas heating ban

Berlin (German news agency) – In the debate about a ban on new gas and oil heating systems from 2024, Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) surprisingly signaled a willingness to compromise with regard to the date. As long as there is no “perpetual postponement”, one can think about starting “a little later”, he told “Deutschlandfunk” on Monday.

He was “maximally pragmatic at the point”. The fact that the transition and adjustment periods are being designed more and more lavishly does not cause him “at all any pain,” said the minister. “The only thing I don’t want is for the transition periods or the technical options to be designed in such a way that you really don’t do anything or hope that the next election will correct it – which of course it can always do, but shouldn’t ‘ Habeck said.