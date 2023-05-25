Home » Economy: Heil wants more employment among women and older people
News

Economy: Heil wants more employment among women and older people

by admin
Economy: Heil wants more employment among women and older people
Berlin (German news agency) – Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) wants to significantly expand the labor market participation of women and older people. If the volume of working hours for women were to increase by ten percent, there would be around “500,000 qualified workers and specialists that we already have in Germany,” he told the “Augsburger Allgemeine”.

“The domestic potential is obvious.” Many women are unwilling to work part-time, it is a “question of childcare, the compatibility of work and family”. Also, the employability of older people should not be underestimated, according to the Labor Minister.

“Unfortunately, there are a few companies that are still scrapping well-qualified, healthy 60-year-olds.” Nevertheless, more and more companies appreciate “the potential of experienced employees and the labor force participation of older people is increasing,” said the SPD politician.

See also  Between reforms and extremisms

You may also like

U-20 World Cup: Colombia came back and advanced...

Zhu Hongwu: Adhere to the people-centered and solid...

Eferdinger spectacle enters the second round

Tina Turner: Rock legend dies at 83

straight ahead for the three points!

Historic U19 triple! Golden age and soon to...

The call notice of the Audiolec Commission was...

Should pubic hair be removed?

Love science and respect science – Xinhua English.news.cn

MV Kleinreifling is looking for supporters for CD...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy