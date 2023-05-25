Economy: Heil wants more employment among women and older people

Berlin (German news agency) – Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) wants to significantly expand the labor market participation of women and older people. If the volume of working hours for women were to increase by ten percent, there would be around “500,000 qualified workers and specialists that we already have in Germany,” he told the “Augsburger Allgemeine”.

“The domestic potential is obvious.” Many women are unwilling to work part-time, it is a “question of childcare, the compatibility of work and family”. Also, the employability of older people should not be underestimated, according to the Labor Minister.

“Unfortunately, there are a few companies that are still scrapping well-qualified, healthy 60-year-olds.” Nevertheless, more and more companies appreciate “the potential of experienced employees and the labor force participation of older people is increasing,” said the SPD politician.