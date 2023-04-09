Berlin (German news agency) – FDP Vice Wolfgang Kubicki has criticized Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) for statements that he expects a significant increase in the minimum wage. “Apart from the fact that this prognostic assessment can certainly be made in this way, it is unfortunate when a federal minister intervenes publicly on this issue,” Kubicki told the newspapers of the Funke media group.

“It can give the impression that the Federal Government is undermining the actual purpose of the Minimum Wage Commission, which is to keep political demands out of this debate.” Heil had previously told “Bild am Sonntag” that he expected a “significant increase” in the minimum wage next January. “Because we not only continue to have high inflation, but also decent wage increases, which will be reflected in the upcoming increase in the minimum wage.”

In the summer, the minimum wage commission will make him a proposal. The minimum wage in Germany is currently 12 euros per hour.