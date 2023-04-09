Home News Economy: Kubicki criticizes minimum wage statements by Heil
News

Economy: Kubicki criticizes minimum wage statements by Heil

by admin
Economy: Kubicki criticizes minimum wage statements by Heil
Berlin (German news agency) – FDP Vice Wolfgang Kubicki has criticized Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) for statements that he expects a significant increase in the minimum wage. “Apart from the fact that this prognostic assessment can certainly be made in this way, it is unfortunate when a federal minister intervenes publicly on this issue,” Kubicki told the newspapers of the Funke media group.

“It can give the impression that the Federal Government is undermining the actual purpose of the Minimum Wage Commission, which is to keep political demands out of this debate.” Heil had previously told “Bild am Sonntag” that he expected a “significant increase” in the minimum wage next January. “Because we not only continue to have high inflation, but also decent wage increases, which will be reflected in the upcoming increase in the minimum wage.”

In the summer, the minimum wage commission will make him a proposal. The minimum wage in Germany is currently 12 euros per hour.

See also  Dandan watch the weather | Not every cold air is called "cold wave" November cold wave is highest

You may also like

eww transfers a monthly bill to gas customers

KH Group “Concentrates All Capabilities on Resuming Stock...

National Government and unions will design measures to...

Champions League: Transmission of the quarter-finals on TV...

An expected royal visit rids the City of...

‘Umbaé’, a musical journey on the island

Criticism from a red stronghold: “SPÖ does not...

A big iftar party in honor of the...

Historical origin of the Sequence

Critically endangered tiger population in India back to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy