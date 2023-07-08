Economy Monika Schnitzer wants to abolish widow’s pension

In addition, the inheritance tax for company and home heirs is to be increased

Economics Monika Schnitzer advises the traffic light government. Her ideas include the demand that Germany needs 1.5 million immigrants a year, the reform of the widow’s pension and the inheritance tax. In short: Citizens should be asked to pay more for taxes.

The economic method Prof. Dr. Monika Schnitzer advises the traffic light government. She recently attracted attention with her claim that Germany needs 1.5 million immigrants every year to counter the shortage of skilled workers [siehe Bericht »Freie Welt«].

Now she is attracting attention with other demands and ideas. For example, the widow tax should be abolished. Reason: The widow’s pension gives too little motivation to earn money yourself [siehe Bericht »n-tv«]. At the very least, a new rule is needed, because “the current regulation reduces the incentives to take up one’s own employment,” explained the chairwoman of the Advisory Council to the magazine “Der Spiegel”.

In addition, Schnitzer calls for a reform of the inheritance tax, especially for house heirs and company heirs. The tax burden is too low for these groups.

