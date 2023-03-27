Home News Economy of the sea, 10 million from the Ministry for research and innovation projects
News

Economy of the sea, 10 million from the Ministry for research and innovation projects

by admin
Economy of the sea, 10 million from the Ministry for research and innovation projects

Webinar on March 24, questions by April 14

Companies carrying out industrial and transport activities, agro-industrial, artisan and research centers can participate in the European tender by 14 April 2023 Sustainable Blue Economy Partnership (SBEP).

The Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy has also allocated additional funds for the 2023 tender 10 million euros with PNRR resources, to be allocated to the co-financing of Italian companies selected by the transnational tender that will request it. A 40% share of the resources will be reserved for realities located in the southern regions.

Businesses and stakeholders who intend to join the initiative must present the proposals first at the European partnership and subsequently at MIMIT.

To facilitate the participation of Italian companies, a informative webinar during which the tender will be presented and the operational methods of the measure will be illustrated.

For more information

Current rating: 5 / 5

See also  A minor died accidentally in Orocué, when she got entangled in a hammock

You may also like

Municipality of Naples – The first 1000 days

follow up on citizen complaints in Calpi

Three dead, 29 wounded in new Russian attack...

#FormezComunica Flash N.194 – 15 March 2023

Landslide in Alausí leaves, for the moment, 16...

“The presence of women in Spanish cinema is...

Cybersecurity, Mastercard-Baffin Bay: AI against hackers

VOID NEIGHBOR RIGHTS IN VILLA BANCARIA DE CDE...

Reward set to capture hitman responsible for double...

Announcement of Juniors U-21 Hockey Training Camp

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy