Webinar on March 24, questions by April 14

Companies carrying out industrial and transport activities, agro-industrial, artisan and research centers can participate in the European tender by 14 April 2023 Sustainable Blue Economy Partnership (SBEP).

The Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy has also allocated additional funds for the 2023 tender 10 million euros with PNRR resources, to be allocated to the co-financing of Italian companies selected by the transnational tender that will request it. A 40% share of the resources will be reserved for realities located in the southern regions.

Businesses and stakeholders who intend to join the initiative must present the proposals first at the European partnership and subsequently at MIMIT.

To facilitate the participation of Italian companies, a informative webinar during which the tender will be presented and the operational methods of the measure will be illustrated.

For more information