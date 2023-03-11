Düsseldorf (German news agency) – After tough negotiations, Deutsche Post and the Verdi union have agreed on a new collective agreement for around 160,000 employees. Both sides announced this on Saturday afternoon.

Among other things, the agreement provides for significant wage increases. Initially, employees and trainees are to receive a special payment to compensate for inflation totaling 3,000 euros over 15 months. Specifically, there should be a one-time payment of 1,020 euros net in April and then monthly of 180 euros net from May 2023 to March 2024.