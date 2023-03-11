Home News Economy: Post and Verdi agree on new collective agreement
News

Economy: Post and Verdi agree on new collective agreement

by admin
Economy: Post and Verdi agree on new collective agreement
Düsseldorf (German news agency) – After tough negotiations, Deutsche Post and the Verdi union have agreed on a new collective agreement for around 160,000 employees. Both sides announced this on Saturday afternoon.

Among other things, the agreement provides for significant wage increases. Initially, employees and trainees are to receive a special payment to compensate for inflation totaling 3,000 euros over 15 months. Specifically, there should be a one-time payment of 1,020 euros net in April and then monthly of 180 euros net from May 2023 to March 2024.

See also  Gather in Spring City and move forward hand in hand-Chinanews

You may also like

Mysterious objects shot down over the United States...

Pericongo, without definitive solution

Ex-finance minister beaten by hooded men – broken...

Confirmed in the Official Gazette increase in urban...

Public university, one of Petro’s promises on a...

Analysis: Can Xi Jinping’s rhetoric of “building a...

Lou Richter on Werder Bremen and intelligence

Negotiations begin in Geneva for prisoner exchange in...

Nuquí: $1,871 million for street paving

ED interrogation of MLC Kavita for more than...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy