Economy: Post criticizes postage decision of the Federal Network Agency

Bonn (German news agency) – Deutsche Post has sharply criticized the Bundesnetzagentur’s decision to reject the application for an early increase in postage for letters and postcards. “The decision intensifies the cost pressure in the mail sector,” said Post board member Nikola Hagleitner on Monday.

Investments in a “sustainable universal postal service” are “hardly possible any more” under these general conditions. Deutsche Post applied for an increase in letter postage in May 2023. As justification, she had given drastically increased costs due to inflation, higher energy prices and the most recent collective bargaining agreement, as well as sharply decreasing letter volumes.

