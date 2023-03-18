Home News Economy: Real estate prices in Berlin collapse at the beginning of the year
Berlin (German news agency) – At the beginning of 2023, prices on the Berlin real estate market seem to have fallen more significantly than the development at the end of last year already indicated. This is shown by preliminary data from the official Berlin purchase price collection, which the dts news agency evaluated.

Accordingly, the prices for condominiums that have actually been certified by notaries since the beginning of the year and have already been reported fell by almost 9 percent compared to the previous quarter to an average of around 4,700 euros per square meter across all districts and years of construction. Compared to the first quarter of 2022, the minus is even 11 percent. In the last quarter of 2022, the price decline had already been indicated, but compared to the previous quarter it was still a moderate 2 percent, and over the year the discount was only 0.5 percent.

