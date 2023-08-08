Home » Economy: Schneider welcomes the settlement of computer chip manufacturers in Dresden
News

Economy: Schneider welcomes the settlement of computer chip manufacturers in Dresden

by admin
Economy: Schneider welcomes the settlement of computer chip manufacturers in Dresden

Berlin (German news agency) – The Federal Government’s East European Commissioner, Carsten Schneider (SPD), sees the establishment of the Taiwanese chip manufacturer TSMC in Dresden as an important innovation stimulus for East Germany and opportunities for more independence in Europe from chip imports from Asia. “The heart of European semiconductor production beats in East Germany,” Schneider told the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland” (Wednesday edition).

“With TSMC’s decision to build its first European plant in Dresden, the innovation region of Eastern Germany will be strengthened in the long term.” Schneider said: “The settlement not only creates jobs, but also makes Europe less dependent on chip imports from Asia.” The Federal Government had helped prepare and supported this project over many months.

“Today’s decision is of great importance for Germany as a business location and for Europe as a whole.”

See also  Controversy on Ita, the chosen paint weighs more

You may also like

National Holidays: discover the best off-road routes to...

There are 2,099 candidates registered in Casanare for...

Floods in Klagenfurt – five days without electricity...

The 15th Autonomous Region Sports Games Prepares for...

Energy costs: help for small businesses

Maldonado delivered technical aid to residents of Los...

What is known about the alleged intimate photos...

FPÖ practices goodwill with penalties for postings

Madhya Pradesh: The car fell into the water...

Woman showed her butt because they claimed her...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy