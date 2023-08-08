Economy: Schneider welcomes the settlement of computer chip manufacturers in Dresden

Berlin (German news agency) – The Federal Government’s East European Commissioner, Carsten Schneider (SPD), sees the establishment of the Taiwanese chip manufacturer TSMC in Dresden as an important innovation stimulus for East Germany and opportunities for more independence in Europe from chip imports from Asia. “The heart of European semiconductor production beats in East Germany,” Schneider told the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland” (Wednesday edition).

“With TSMC’s decision to build its first European plant in Dresden, the innovation region of Eastern Germany will be strengthened in the long term.” Schneider said: “The settlement not only creates jobs, but also makes Europe less dependent on chip imports from Asia.” The Federal Government had helped prepare and supported this project over many months.

“Today’s decision is of great importance for Germany as a business location and for Europe as a whole.”

