Economy: Scholz promotes free trade agreements with Indonesia

Hanover (German news agency) – Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) calls for more speed in the negotiations on a free trade agreement between Indonesia and the European Union. He is committed to finally bringing the agreement, which has been discussed since 2016, over the “finish line”, he said on Sunday evening in his opening speech at the Hanover Fair.

“This would create a common economic area with well over 700 million people in one fell swoop.” Overall, Scholz also campaigned for stronger economic cooperation with the island state, which is the so-called “partner country” of the Hanover Fair this year. “Indonesia is the largest island kingdom in the world, the fourth most populous country in the world, and in the near future one of the ten largest economies in the world,” said the Chancellor.