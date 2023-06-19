Home » Economy: Scholz wants a return to “fiscal policy normality”
Economy: Scholz wants a return to “fiscal policy normality”

Berlin (German news agency) – Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) reacted cautiously to calls from industry for new relief in energy prices. Even if the large aid packages during the pandemic and last winter were right, “this exceptional situation should not be allowed to become the norm,” said Scholz on Monday at Industry Day in Berlin.

You have to return “step by step” to the “fiscal policy normality” before the corona crisis and before the energy crisis. “Our budgetary policy for the coming years follows this logic,” said the Chancellor. “After spending billions as a result of the crisis, we are bringing spending back to a level that we managed well for years before the crises.”

