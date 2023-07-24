Economy: Slightly fewer companies offer home office

Munich (dts news agency) – 61 percent of German companies offer their employees the opportunity to work from home. This emerges from a survey by the Ifo Institute in cooperation with the personnel service provider Randstad, which was published on Monday.

On average, companies enable their employees to work from home 6.4 days a month, compared to 6.7 days a year ago. “In particular, trading companies and small companies are less likely to offer work from home,” said Ifo expert Johanna Garnitz. In retail it is 34 percent of the companies, after 51 a year ago.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

