Economy: SMEs reduce domestic production

Berlin (dts news agency) – 15 percent of medium-sized companies have currently reduced or even completely interrupted their production in Germany. This is the result of a survey by the industry association BDI, which the “Welt am Sonntag” reports on.

Compared to a similar survey in February last year, an increase of eight percentage points was registered. The companies name the shortage of skilled workers and high energy prices as the biggest problems. Of the 392 medium-sized companies that took part in the BDI survey, 76 percent consider the shortage of skilled workers and 62 percent the high energy prices to be the greatest challenges.