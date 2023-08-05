Home » Economy: The federal government is threatened with damage in the billions due to mask deals
Economy: The federal government is threatened with damage in the billions due to mask deals

by admin
Economy: The federal government is threatened with damage in the billions due to mask deals

Bonn (dts news agency) – Due to unpaid corona protective masks, the federal government is threatened with damage in the billions. Dozens of legal proceedings are currently pending, which the affected companies have brought, reports the “Welt am Sonntag”.

In March and April 2020, they were awarded the contract to supply masks in the so-called open-house procedure of the Federal Ministry of Health (BMG). The companies are now accusing the BMG of breaching the contract and are suing for damages. The two leading law firms in this area assume that the federal government will have to pay a total of at least two billion euros.

