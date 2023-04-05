Home News Economy: US stock exchanges are falling – economic worries are spreading
Economy: US stock exchanges are falling – economic worries are spreading

New York (dts news agency) – The US stock exchanges eased on Tuesday. At the close in New York, the Dow was trading at 33,402 points, down 0.6 percent from the previous trading day.

A few minutes earlier, the broader S&P 500 was down 0.6 percent at around 4,101 points, while the Nasdaq technology exchange calculated the Nasdaq 100 at around 12,126 points, 0.5 percent weaker at this time. Economic worries spread again among investors on Tuesday. Newly released data from the US Department of Labor showed a sharp drop in job vacancies.

With 9.9 million job advertisements, the authority expects the lowest value since May 2021. Meanwhile, the European common currency trended stronger on Tuesday evening. One euro cost 1.0958 US dollars (0.52 percent), one dollar was therefore available for 0.9126 euros.

The gold price was able to benefit significantly, in the evening 2,022 US dollars were paid for a troy ounce (+1.9 percent). That corresponds to a price of 59.32 euros per gram. The oil price has meanwhile fallen: A barrel of the North Sea variety Brent cost 84.69 US dollars on Tuesday evening around 10 p.m. German time, that was 24 cents or 0.3 percent less than at the close of the previous trading day.

