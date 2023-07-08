Economy: US stock exchanges are falling – the unemployment rate has fallen

New York (dts news agency) – The US stock exchanges eased on Friday. At the close in New York, the Dow was trading at 33,735 points, down 0.6 percent from the previous trading day.

A few minutes earlier, the broader S&P 500 was down 0.3 percent at around 4,399 points, while the Nasdaq technology exchange calculated the Nasdaq 100 at around 13,661 points, 0.1 percent weaker at this time. After figures from the service provider Automatic Data Processing the day before, according to which 497,000 jobs were supposed to have been added in the private sector in June, had alarmed investors, the official figures from the US Department of Labor on Friday showed a somewhat different picture. The unemployment rate in the US fell to 3.6 percent in June, after 3.7 percent in the previous month.

According to the ministry, companies in the US created around 209,000 new jobs outside of agriculture. A robust labor market is more likely to allow the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates further, while rising unemployment narrows its scope. The European common currency, meanwhile, trended stronger on Friday evening.

One euro cost 1.0966 US dollars (+0.72 percent), one dollar was therefore available for 0.9119 euros. The price of gold rose, in the evening 1,925.04 US dollars were paid for a troy ounce (+0.73 percent). That corresponds to a price of 56.43 euros per gram.

Meanwhile, the price of oil rose sharply: A barrel of North Sea Brent cost 78.24 US dollars on Friday evening around 10 p.m. German time, which was 2.3 percent more than at the end of the previous trading day.

The Dow Jones is currently trading down -0.50% and trading at 33,748pts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

