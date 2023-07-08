Home » Economy: US stock exchanges are falling – the unemployment rate has fallen
News

Economy: US stock exchanges are falling – the unemployment rate has fallen

by admin
Economy: US stock exchanges are falling – the unemployment rate has fallen

New York (dts news agency) – The US stock exchanges eased on Friday. At the close in New York, the Dow was trading at 33,735 points, down 0.6 percent from the previous trading day.

A few minutes earlier, the broader S&P 500 was down 0.3 percent at around 4,399 points, while the Nasdaq technology exchange calculated the Nasdaq 100 at around 13,661 points, 0.1 percent weaker at this time. After figures from the service provider Automatic Data Processing the day before, according to which 497,000 jobs were supposed to have been added in the private sector in June, had alarmed investors, the official figures from the US Department of Labor on Friday showed a somewhat different picture. The unemployment rate in the US fell to 3.6 percent in June, after 3.7 percent in the previous month.

According to the ministry, companies in the US created around 209,000 new jobs outside of agriculture. A robust labor market is more likely to allow the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates further, while rising unemployment narrows its scope. The European common currency, meanwhile, trended stronger on Friday evening.

One euro cost 1.0966 US dollars (+0.72 percent), one dollar was therefore available for 0.9119 euros. The price of gold rose, in the evening 1,925.04 US dollars were paid for a troy ounce (+0.73 percent). That corresponds to a price of 56.43 euros per gram.

Meanwhile, the price of oil rose sharply: A barrel of North Sea Brent cost 78.24 US dollars on Friday evening around 10 p.m. German time, which was 2.3 percent more than at the end of the previous trading day.

See also  Tokyo 2020, the dream of a medal for Rachele Bruni in the 10-kilometer cross-country swim disappears

The Dow Jones is currently trading down -0.50% and trading at 33,748pts.

You may also like

Budget path decided up to 2027 | News.at

The crisis worsens – breaking latest news

Carolina Gómez uncovers about her new love relationship

IfW boss: Germany needs a million migrants

Investment flows to Africa plummeted in 2022: UNCTAD

What are the Cesar Intermunicipal Games for? They...

Riots at Eritrea Festival with injured police officers

DRC: Félix Tshisekedi makes new appointments in certain...

Proposed Changes to Child Tax Credit Aim to...

Make visible to sensitize

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy