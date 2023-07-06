Home » Economy: US stock exchanges drop significantly – labor market remains robust
News

Economy: US stock exchanges drop significantly – labor market remains robust

by admin
Economy: US stock exchanges drop significantly – labor market remains robust

New York (German news agency) – The US stock markets dropped significantly on Thursday. At the close in New York, the Dow was trading at 33,922 points, down 1.1 percent from the previous trading day.

A few minutes earlier, the broader S&P 500 was down 0.8 percent at around 4,412 points, while the Nasdaq technology exchange calculated the Nasdaq 100 at around 13,679 points, 0.8 percent weaker at this time. After the minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s meeting the day before dampened hopes that there would be no further interest rate hikes, labor market figures on Thursday underpinned this outlook. The number of jobs in the private sector rose by 497,000, as determined by the service provider Automatic Data Processing.

The Fed should therefore have little incentive to be economical with rate hikes out of consideration for the economy. Meanwhile, the European single currency trended stronger on Thursday evening. One euro cost 1.0887 US dollars (+0.32 percent), one dollar was therefore available for 0.9185 euros.

The price of gold fell, in the evening 1,910.13 US dollars were paid for a troy ounce (-0.39 percent). That corresponds to a price of 56.42 euros per gram. Meanwhile, the price of oil fell slightly: a barrel of the North Sea variety Brent cost 76.58 US dollars on Thursday evening around 10 p.m. German time, that was seven cents or 0.1 percent less than at the close of the previous trading day.

The Dow Jones is currently trading down -1.04% and trading at 33,918pts.

You may also like

In six municipalities of the country, no one...

Advertising for cycling and for the city of...

MS13 palabrero dies after attacking police officers in...

Justice Served: Sentencing of Willard Miller for the...

César Azpilicueta is a new Atlético de Madrid...

Lightning killed two people on Ukraine’s highest mountain

A historic and unthinkable figure

ELN armed strike prevents registering voter ID cards...

Commentary on the dispute over a Borgfeld climate...

80 families from the El Valle parish join...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy