Economy: US stock exchanges drop significantly – labor market remains robust

New York (German news agency) – The US stock markets dropped significantly on Thursday. At the close in New York, the Dow was trading at 33,922 points, down 1.1 percent from the previous trading day.

A few minutes earlier, the broader S&P 500 was down 0.8 percent at around 4,412 points, while the Nasdaq technology exchange calculated the Nasdaq 100 at around 13,679 points, 0.8 percent weaker at this time. After the minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s meeting the day before dampened hopes that there would be no further interest rate hikes, labor market figures on Thursday underpinned this outlook. The number of jobs in the private sector rose by 497,000, as determined by the service provider Automatic Data Processing.

The Fed should therefore have little incentive to be economical with rate hikes out of consideration for the economy. Meanwhile, the European single currency trended stronger on Thursday evening. One euro cost 1.0887 US dollars (+0.32 percent), one dollar was therefore available for 0.9185 euros.

The price of gold fell, in the evening 1,910.13 US dollars were paid for a troy ounce (-0.39 percent). That corresponds to a price of 56.42 euros per gram. Meanwhile, the price of oil fell slightly: a barrel of the North Sea variety Brent cost 76.58 US dollars on Thursday evening around 10 p.m. German time, that was seven cents or 0.1 percent less than at the close of the previous trading day.

