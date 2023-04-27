Economy: US stock exchanges mixed – Nasdaq increases according to Microsoft figures

New York (dts news agency) – The US stock exchanges were inconsistent on Wednesday. At the close in New York, the Dow was trading at 33,302 points, down 0.7 percent from the previous trading day.

A few minutes earlier, the broader S&P 500 was down 0.4 percent at around 4,056 points, the Nasdaq technology exchange calculated the Nasdaq 100 at around 11,854 points 0.5 percent firmer at this time. While the stock market’s uncertainty about the stability of the banking sector continued to play a major role, the quarterly figures from Microsoft and Google’s parent Alphabet were able to give tech stocks a boost. Both companies surprised with high profits and strong growth in the cloud business.

The papers from Microsoft increased by around six percent until shortly before the close of trading. Alphabet shares, on the other hand, gave back their price gains during the course of the day. Until shortly before the close of trading, they dropped 1.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the European single currency trended stronger on Wednesday evening. One euro cost 1.1035 US dollars (0.56 percent), one dollar was therefore available for 0.9062 euros. The gold price was weaker, in the evening 1,987 US dollars were paid for a troy ounce (-0.5 percent).

This corresponds to a price of 57.90 euros per gram. The price of oil fell sharply: a barrel of the North Sea variety Brent cost 77.62 US dollars on Wednesday evening around 10 p.m. German time, that was 315 cents or 3.9 percent less than at the close of the previous trading day.

