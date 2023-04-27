Home » Economy: US stock exchanges mixed – Nasdaq increases according to Microsoft figures
News

Economy: US stock exchanges mixed – Nasdaq increases according to Microsoft figures

by admin
Economy: US stock exchanges mixed – Nasdaq increases according to Microsoft figures
New York (dts news agency) – The US stock exchanges were inconsistent on Wednesday. At the close in New York, the Dow was trading at 33,302 points, down 0.7 percent from the previous trading day.

A few minutes earlier, the broader S&P 500 was down 0.4 percent at around 4,056 points, the Nasdaq technology exchange calculated the Nasdaq 100 at around 11,854 points 0.5 percent firmer at this time. While the stock market’s uncertainty about the stability of the banking sector continued to play a major role, the quarterly figures from Microsoft and Google’s parent Alphabet were able to give tech stocks a boost. Both companies surprised with high profits and strong growth in the cloud business.

The papers from Microsoft increased by around six percent until shortly before the close of trading. Alphabet shares, on the other hand, gave back their price gains during the course of the day. Until shortly before the close of trading, they dropped 1.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the European single currency trended stronger on Wednesday evening. One euro cost 1.1035 US dollars (0.56 percent), one dollar was therefore available for 0.9062 euros. The gold price was weaker, in the evening 1,987 US dollars were paid for a troy ounce (-0.5 percent).

This corresponds to a price of 57.90 euros per gram. The price of oil fell sharply: a barrel of the North Sea variety Brent cost 77.62 US dollars on Wednesday evening around 10 p.m. German time, that was 315 cents or 3.9 percent less than at the close of the previous trading day.

See also  Coronavirus, latest news: in Italy 19,470 new cases and 63 deaths

The Dow Jones is currently with a minus of -0,89 % and a rate of 33,286PKT traded.

You may also like

Failures in the Bancolombia app reported by users...

Difficult times for bakeries – these are the...

Nelson Cano inaugurates works at school of the...

Two orchestras and the violin of Maeda as...

The 2023 Chongqing June 18 E-commerce Festival will...

FRUSTRATED ESCAPE IN THE REGIONAL PENITENTIARY « News...

Study of the Atrato River will begin with...

Buy Copper – Opportunities to trade industrial metal

OAS urges citizens to vote to make elections...

Poland withdraws money from the accounts of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy