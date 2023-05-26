Economy: US stock markets rise sharply – progress on US budget deal

New York (German news agency) – The US stock exchanges rose significantly on Friday. At the close in New York, the Dow was trading at 33,093 points, up 1.0 percent from the previous trading day.

A few minutes earlier, the broader S&P 500 was up 1.3 percent at around 4,205 points, and the Nasdaq technology exchange calculated the Nasdaq 100 at around 12,976 points 2.2 percent higher at that time. The gold rush mood in the field of artificial intelligence, which was fueled again on Thursday by the quarterly figures from chip manufacturer Nvidia, was joined on Friday by hopes of an early agreement on the US debt ceiling. An agreement is expected over the weekend so that the increase can be passed by both houses of parliament before June 1, when default is imminent.

Meanwhile, the European common currency tended to the level of the previous day on Friday evening. One euro cost 1.0729 US dollars (+0.01 percent), one dollar was therefore available for 0.9320 euros. The gold price was stronger, in the evening 1,947.16 US dollars were paid for a troy ounce (+0.33 percent).

That corresponds to a price of 58.30 euros per gram oil price meanwhile rose significantly: A barrel of the North Sea variety Brent cost 77.09 US dollars on Friday evening around 10 p.m. German time, that was 83 cents or 1.1 percent more than at the end of the previous trading day.

