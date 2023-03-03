New York (German news agency) – The US stock markets rose on Thursday. At the close in New York, the Dow was trading at 33,004 points, up 1.1 percent from the previous trading day.

A few minutes earlier, the broader S&P 500 was up 0.8 percent at around 3,981 points, and the Nasdaq technology exchange calculated the Nasdaq 100 at around 12,045 points, up 0.9 percent at that time. After a rather mixed previous day with no clear direction, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 were able to make up for yesterday’s losses. New labor market data were rated positively by some investors.

On the other hand, many market observers are now “only” speculating that the key interest rate will increase by 0.25 percentage points this month. It went down today against the trend for Tesla papers. Group boss Elon Musk caused disappointment among investors because the hoped-for presentation of a new generation of inexpensive electric cars did not take place at an investor day.

The Dow Jones is currently up by +1,07 % and a price of 32,990PKT traded.