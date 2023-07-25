Economy: US stocks rise ahead of Microsoft and Alphabet quarterly numbers

New York (dts news agency) – The US stock exchanges rose slightly on Tuesday. At the close in New York, the Dow was trading at 35,438 points, up 0.1 percent from the previous trading day.

A few minutes earlier, the broader S&P 500 was up 0.3 percent at around 4,568 points, the Nasdaq technology exchange calculated the Nasdaq 100 at around 14,145 points 0.6 percent firmer at this time. Investors are looking forward to the publication of the quarterly figures from Microsoft and Google’s mother Alphabet, announced for Tuesday evening. Both software giants are considered important players in the currently burgeoning artificial intelligence and cloud business.

The quarterly figures should therefore provide numerous indications of the state of both areas and have a signal effect for the entire industry. Meanwhile, the European common currency trended slightly weaker on Tuesday evening. One euro cost 1.1053 US dollars (-0.10 percent), one dollar was therefore available for 0.9048 euros.

The price of gold rose, in the evening 1,964.46 US dollars were paid for a troy ounce (+0.49 percent). This corresponds to a price of 57.17 euros per gram. The oil price rose significantly: A barrel of the North Sea variety Brent cost 83.60 US dollars on Tuesday evening around 10 p.m. German time, which was 86 cents or 1.0 percent more than at the end of the previous trading day.

The Dow Jones is currently trading down -0.02% and trading at 35,412pts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

