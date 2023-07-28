Ecopetrol and Créame business incubator will benefit 1,576 entrepreneurs – news

Ecopetrol, in alliance with Créame Incubadora de Empresas, will benefit this year 1,576 young entrepreneurs from different regions of the country, through the Ecopetrol Emprende program.

Entrepreneurs from 40 municipalities in the departments of Bolívar, Arauca, Norte de Santander, Santander, Cesar, Boyacá, Antioquia, Casanare, Huila, Putumayo and Meta participated in the 2023 call.

The participants will receive specialized business support that will allow them to generate sustainable ventures to contribute to the development of the economic vocations of the territory.

In Casanare, 380 entrepreneurs registered, of which 108 were selected; 54 of them are from the municipality of Tauramena, 37 from Yopal and 17 from Aguazul.

Among those selected, the participation of women, ethnic groups, mothers head of household, victims of violence, among others, stands out.

In 2021 and 2022, the program reached 2,405 entrepreneurs from 45 municipalities in the country, who received more than 32,000 hours of personalized advice and economic support for $6,674 million, which helped strengthen their business models and materialize their ideas in products or in the provision of goods and services.

Through Ecopetrol Emprende, 557 business ideas have materialized, the participants have achieved an average increase of 46% in their sales and have improved their digital skills by 92%, among other achievements.

The program also supported the participation of small entrepreneurs in local, regional and national fairs and events such as Anato 2022, Bolívar Compra Bolívar 2022, Palermo Agroindustrial Fair, International Cocoa, Coffee and Crafts Fair of Huila, Expo Huila Fest 2022, Expo Colombian Coffee 2022 and Agroexpo 2021, among others.

The alliance between Ecopetrol and Créame promotes the entrepreneurial spirit of young people, women and businessmen, with the aim of contributing to business development and strengthening the economic vocations of the territories, for the benefit of the country.

Source: Ecopetrol

