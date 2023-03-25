The board of directors of the Colombian state oil company Ecopetrol on Friday appointed Alberto Consuegra as president in charge of the company as of April 1, replacing Felipe Bayón, who will leave office on March 31.

Consuegra will lead Ecopetrol “until the date Felipe Bayón’s successor is named,” the oil company said in a statement.

The president in charge has more than 30 years of experience in the mining-energy sector and joined the Ecopetrol Group in 2016 as vice president of Supply and Services.

Consuegra has served as president in charge of Cenit Transporte y Logística de Hidrocarburos SAS and is currently the executive vice president of operations and alternate legal representative of Ecopetrol SA

The board of directors continues in the process of selecting the new president of Ecopetrol, the largest company in Colombia.

Bayón, who assumed the presidency of Ecopetrol in September 2017, reported on January 26 that he will leave office on March 31.

With Bayón at the helm, Ecopetrol achieved the best financial results in its history in recent years, despite the difficult international situation due to the pandemic and the drop in international crude oil prices.

Ecopetrol reported at the end of February that in 2022 it obtained a net profit of 33.4 trillion pesos (about 7,044 million dollars today), which represents an increase of 100.3% compared to 2021. EFE