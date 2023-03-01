Through a letter that contains several points, the educational community of the Ecopetrol institution of the municipality of Campoalegre, headed by the rector Pedro Páramo, asks the Colombian president for his intervention and help to fix the main headquarters that was born as a solution to the lack of a physical plant as a result of the earthquake of 1967.

In a multi-point letter, the rector of the Campoalegre educational institution that bears the name of the state oil company, for having been built in 1968, after a large part of the buildings in the rice capital collapsed as a result of the earthquake that shook Huila in the year 67.

Campoalegre was one of the most affected municipalities and that is why help began to be sought for reconstruction. 50% of the buildings in the rice-producing capital fell as a result of the earthquake and within the buildings that collapsed, schools fell.

The school, which in principle was only for elementary school, was rebuilt thanks to the intervention of the then government minister, Misael Pastrana Borrero, before President Carlos Lleras Restrepo, who obtained the resources through Ecopetrol, said the rector Páramo.

“The school that was built was for girls in elementary school and took the name of the company that provided the resources for its construction, but later it was separated and currently, Ecopetrol does not intervene at all in it,” he said.

Regarding the current situation, which they make known to the national president, the roof is in poor condition to the point that when it rains, as the popular adage says, “it rains more inside than outside”, the halls flood, they look like rivers, the sewage It is insufficient, the paint on the walls is also deplorable, they have not been painted for at least ten years,” said the rector,

The educational institution currently has eight campuses, three in the urban area and the rest in the rural area to serve a population of about a thousand students, of which about 400 attend the main campus.

The SOS, which they are launching before the national government, is to fix the main headquarters, where the administrative part also works, and students from grades six to eleven study.

“In the letter, to the president, Petro, we make known the needs of the institution, especially the reconstruction of the physical plant of the main headquarters, deteriorated over the years. We asked for a transformer, computers, chairs, the construction of a new headquarters,” said Paramo.

For the rector, the initiative was born from hearing the current president say in the campaign that he was going to convert the classrooms into university venues and those of the Ecopetrol Institution fall into that purpose.

“The best thing is to demolish and build again, for that there is an area of ​​3 hectares, so there is space, to think about the future of the boys,” he added.

Pedro Páramo, recently transferred as rector to Campoalegre, said he was very concerned about the youth in the municipality. As an argument, he put forward that unfortunately, every time you hear or read about Campoalegre news, it has to do with acts of crime or violence.

It is one of the most violent and crime municipalities according to the statistics provided by the authorities themselves. Sumo.

In the possession of the student ombudsman, I expressed my concern as when I passed by on my return trips when I go to teach classes in Florence, in the early morning hours one sees only open canteens and worst of all entire families consuming liquor, there is a great cult because of alcohol, the main street is an open canteen”, he expressed with concern.

The Rector together with the Comptroller and the Student Ombudsman

Now they are waiting for the response from President Gustavo Petro and thus be able to announce the construction of a new headquarters that, as he says, the students who come daily thinking of changing or improving their future through education deserve.

Hopefully they have a positive response, since initiatives like this are necessary for the better being of the students and incidentally to know the application of the policies of the current government in the field of education.