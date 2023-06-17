Ecopetrol exceeded the projection of oil sales in Asia by 15%

The Ecopetrol Group, through its subsidiary Ecopetrol Trading Asia, has traded more than 72 million barrels of crude oil in the Asian market, a figure that is 15% higher than the initial sales forecast set by the company when it was incorporated in July 2021.

The performance is mainly due to the opening of the Singapore office, which has facilitated greater knowledge of the local market. This has made it possible to close deals at times of maximum liquidity, timely detection of trading opportunities, a better understanding of customer needs, and access to companies that only have a presence in Asia.

“Being present in the commercial epicenter of Asia has allowed us to strengthen our commercial relationship. We have managed to adapt to the logistics and refining needs of our clients and we have eliminated intermediaries in order to capture greater value for the Ecopetrol Group. Our goal will continue to be to attract new customers and enter new markets,” said Pedro Manrique, Ecopetrol’s Commercial and Marketing Vice President.

Currently, more than half of the Ecopetrol Group’s crudes are destined for Asia. The main market is China, followed by India, Brunei and Singapore. One of the main focuses of 2023 is to capture new customers in South Korea, Malaysia, Japan and Thailand.

In addition to achieving sales records, the subsidiary Ecopetrol Trading Asia has also managed to carry out cargo transactions of carbon offset crude oil in line with the company’s Sustainability agenda.

Likewise, Ecopetrol began the commercialization of products such as fuel oil, has closed new deals with independent refiners and mega refineries in China, and signed term contracts with important players in the industry.

According to the company, these achievements are due to a robust relationship agenda not only with current and potential clients, but also with Asian governments and different organizations that support foreign investment. The subsidiary recently became the first Colombian company to enter the Singapore Government’s Global Trading Program, positioning it among the largest oil and gas companies in that jurisdiction.

Internationalization strategy

The office in Singapore is essential within the internationalization strategy of the Ecopetrol Group, which seeks to achieve greater value in the commercialization of crude oil, products and petrochemicals, by eliminating intermediaries and diversifying clients and markets.

In the coming months, Ecopetrol plans to open its second international trading company, which will be located in Houston, another of the main markets for the company’s products and crudes.

“With this trading company, we continue our internationalization plan through access to more markets and the achievement of new clients from a strategic position,” said Manrique.

“The subsidiary will also play a key role in taking advantage of the opportunities that the energy transition brings to the petrochemicals segment, a market with great growth potential and one of the main lines of business for the Ecopetrol Group,” said the Commercial Vice President and Ecopetrol Marketing.

It was also recalled that a large part of the clients and suppliers of the Ecopetrol Group are located in Houston, so much so that the subsidiaries Ecopetrol América and Ecopetrol Permian are also in that city, dedicated to exploration and production activities in the Gulf of Mexico and the Basin. Permian (the largest natural energy reserve in the United States).

The subsidiary Ecopetrol US Trading will focus on making business viable with new clients and suppliers of crude oil, refined products, petrochemicals and natural gas, mainly from the Americas and Europe. with Infobae

