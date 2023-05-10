Ecopetrol net profit fell 13.9% in the first quarter

Ecopetrol reported a 13.9% decrease in its net profit during the first quarter of the year, reaching a total of 5.66 trillion pesos, that is, some 1,222 million dollars. This figure represents a drop of 13.9% compared to the same period in 2022, when net profit was 6.57 trillion pesos, around 1,466 million dollars.

The president of the company, Ricardo Roa, assured this Tuesday that: “Ecopetrol ends the first quarter of the year with outstanding operating and financial results as a result of the commitment of 18,000 employees and more than 100,000 workers from partner companies.”

During the months of January to March, Ecopetrol registered a gross operating result (Ebitda) of 17.8 trillion pesos, close to 3,900 million dollars, which represents an increase of 12.2% compared to the same period last year. last year.

Similarly, Roa highlighted that the company generated income: “For 38.9 billion pesos (about 8,500 million dollars) and an average production of 719,000 equivalent barrels per day, consolidating its upward trend.”

“We also registered a significant increase of close to 50,000 barrels per day in the volume of hydrocarbons transported by our oil pipelines and polyducts, as well as a quarterly historical record for refining cargo with 412,000 barrels per day,” added the president of Ecopetrol.

According to Roa, these results are due to the strengthening of the Brent oil price, when converted to pesos due to the increase in the exchange rate. As well as the operational strength in the production and transportation of hydrocarbons. Also, to the higher performance of the Cartagena de Indias Refinery (Reficar), the most important in the country, which stood out for the company’s performance in transmission and roads.

Finally, Ricardo Roa assured: “We will continue working so that Ecopetrol continues to be a benchmark for the energy sector with excellent operational and financial performance and a global benchmark for the energy transition.”