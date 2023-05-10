Home » Ecopetrol net profit fell 13.9% in the first quarter
News

Ecopetrol net profit fell 13.9% in the first quarter

by admin
Ecopetrol net profit fell 13.9% in the first quarter

Ecopetrol reported a 13.9% decrease in its net profit during the first quarter of the year, reaching a total of 5.66 trillion pesos, that is, some 1,222 million dollars. This figure represents a drop of 13.9% compared to the same period in 2022, when net profit was 6.57 trillion pesos, around 1,466 million dollars.

The president of the company, Ricardo Roa, assured this Tuesday that: “Ecopetrol ends the first quarter of the year with outstanding operating and financial results as a result of the commitment of 18,000 employees and more than 100,000 workers from partner companies.”

During the months of January to March, Ecopetrol registered a gross operating result (Ebitda) of 17.8 trillion pesos, close to 3,900 million dollars, which represents an increase of 12.2% compared to the same period last year. last year.

Similarly, Roa highlighted that the company generated income: “For 38.9 billion pesos (about 8,500 million dollars) and an average production of 719,000 equivalent barrels per day, consolidating its upward trend.”

“We also registered a significant increase of close to 50,000 barrels per day in the volume of hydrocarbons transported by our oil pipelines and polyducts, as well as a quarterly historical record for refining cargo with 412,000 barrels per day,” added the president of Ecopetrol.

According to Roa, these results are due to the strengthening of the Brent oil price, when converted to pesos due to the increase in the exchange rate. As well as the operational strength in the production and transportation of hydrocarbons. Also, to the higher performance of the Cartagena de Indias Refinery (Reficar), the most important in the country, which stood out for the company’s performance in transmission and roads.

See also  CCP officials refused to be promoted, the party newspaper called for accountability and provokes disputes | refused to promote |

Finally, Ricardo Roa assured: “We will continue working so that Ecopetrol continues to be a benchmark for the energy sector with excellent operational and financial performance and a global benchmark for the energy transition.”

You may also like

The most important news on May 10th

Shell ceviche, a natural aphrodisiac – Diario La...

Unimayor launched its University Editorial Seal – news

Deutsche Telekom share: Analyst sets BRAND NEW price...

Hernandarias opposition councilors use violence after losing Nelson...

Due to the rainy season, they issue an...

Manuel Kerhe: “The time in Ried was challenging,...

RESOLUTIONS OF ENVELOPE 4 ??? « CDE News

Yeferson Cossio is investigated by the authorities

Fengze District Party Committee’s Key Work Scheduling Meeting...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy