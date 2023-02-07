Ecopetrol is considered the largest Colombian company in the country, since its foundation in 1951, the oil company has stood out for its constant growth, in 2022 the company registered profits of more than 26 billion pesos.

On the other hand, Ecopetrol has managed to be among the 500 best companies worldwide, being fifth in Latin America. And the fact is that the hydrocarbons organization has also been a source of employment for thousands of Colombians. Only last year, cut to June, more than 81,000 people worked on the company’s projects in the country.

Precisely, at the beginning of the year, Ecopetrol launched a small job call in which it is looking for professionals with specific characteristics:

-Comprehensive Supply Professional:

The profile sought by the oil company to carry out this position must be a professional in Economic Sciences, Administrative Sciences, Social Sciences, Engineering and/or related careers.

Must have a graduate degree in Supply Chain Management, Supply Logistics, Business Administration and/or related. An intermediate/advanced level of English B2 – C1.

The required experience is 8 years doing supply chain management tasks. The salary is valued at $11,571,000 pesos.

Those interested in the offer, must enter here and send your resume.

– Management Professional:

For this vacancy, Ecopetrol requires a professional in Economic Sciences, Administrative Sciences, Social and Human Sciences, Engineering and/or related careers. His main task will be related to ensuring the identification and incorporation of best practices, coordinating communications and monitoring the performance of the business units and/or processes.

You must have a command of English between medium and advanced, it is desirable that you have a master’s degree or specialization in data analytics or for purposes and four years of experience in similar positions.

The salary will be $6,138,000 pesos. Those people who consider that their resume fits the profile that the company is looking for, should send their resume here.