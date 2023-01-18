Professionals who have the dream of doing their master’s and doctorates at the best universities in the world to broaden their knowledge and live a multicultural experience can make it a reality by participating in the 2023 call for the COLFUTURO Scholarship Credit Program, which will be open between January and February 28 of this year.

The Foundation for the Future of Colombia, COLFUTURO, receives the support of the National Government through Minciencias (which currently provides the resources corresponding to the forgivable part) and donations received from the private sector.

The Scholarship Credit Program supports an average of 1,300 professionals per year, who can have access to international-class postgraduate programs in 12 study areas: engineering, administration, social sciences, law, agricultural sciences, basic sciences, health sciences, education, architecture, arts, political science and economics.

COLFUTURO’s support can reach up to USD 50,000 for tuition, insurance, living expenses, passage and installation expenses. In addition, the selected professionals will be able to benefit from more than 120 agreements signed with different international universities that provide complementary scholarships for up to 100% of the tuition.

Those interested can enter www.colfuturo.org, where they will not only find the registration form, but also information on topics such as the essay, scholarships, the program they wish to finance, among others.

The requirements to apply are: being Colombian, professional, proposing the postgraduate course they want to pursue, and writing an essay. It is not necessary to have the acceptance letter from the university, although those who already have admission will have an advantage in the selection. The chosen professionals will be able to legalize the support and travel until the end of 2025.

Although the candidates have total freedom to choose the program, the university, the country and the language in which they want to carry out their studies, the comparative quality of the program they propose is worth 38% of the selection criteria, because the objective of COLFUTURO is that Colombians are trained in the best universities and programs in the world.

So far, the Foundation has financed 13,785 Colombian professionals from 65 regions, of which 89% have completed master’s degrees and 11% doctorates, in 47 countries.

The top 5 most in-demand study areas in recent years are engineering (20%), business and administration (15%), social sciences (11%), law (9%), architecture and design (8%). And the countries with the most beneficiaries have been the United States (26%), the United Kingdom (21%), Germany (9%), Spain (8%) and France (8%).

The beneficiaries of the program are able to choose the percentage of scholarship they will receive, according to the decisions they make once they finish their studies. If they return to Colombia and remain in the country for 3 years, they could obtain a remission of up to 80% of the requested amount, meeting the following requirements:

20% if you graduate from MBA studies, masters in Administration and Law.

40% if you graduate from the rest of the study areas, or from the doctorate financed by COLFUTURO.

20% if working full-time as a public official, as a full-time teacher or researcher in an educational institution (10% in the first year, 5% in the second year and 5% in the third year).

20% if you work outside of Bogotá and its metropolitan area (10% in the first year, 5% in the second year and 5% in the third year).

With this last condition, it seeks not only to promote the transfer of knowledge in cities other than Bogotá, but it is also a stimulus for professionals who come from other regions of the country, who could return to their cities to work.

Currently, 48% of the beneficiaries of the program belong to cities other than Bogota, among which stand out Medellín (11%), Cali (6%), Barranquilla (4%), Bucaramanga (4%), Manizales (2 %) and Cartagena (2%).

At the end of the program, the beneficiaries have a one-year grace period to start payments, they will be able to stay abroad for up to 3 years and then return to Colombia to complete the 36-month stay, continuously or discontinuously.

Between January 13 and February 24, COLFUTURO will offer free weekly talks on the Scholarship Credit Program and all topics related to the application process, addressing aspects ranging from filling out the form to how to make a study budget and, will answer all the concerns of the participants. The schedules can be consulted at www.colfuturo.org.

Source: Colfuturo

