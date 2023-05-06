Ecopetrol rejects blockades to its operations in Hato Corozal

Ecopetrol called for the blockades carried out by a group of people from the village of El Cedral to be lifted in the ways of access to the area of ​​influence of the Dionicio exploratory project, located in the town of Herd Corozal.

According to the operator, these actions prevent the development of the activities of the Environmental Impact Study (EIA) of the project since April 21, which generates delays in the work schedule, but also affects the job opportunities of the communities.

Ecopetrol expressed through a statement its willingness to keep the dialogue channels open to address the concerns and claims of the community, within the framework of legality and with the support of the institutional framework.

Source: Ecopetrol

