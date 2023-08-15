ECOWAS condemns the approach – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

The military in power in Niamey announced on August 13, 2023 their intention to “ pursue » deposed President Mohamed Bazoum and some of his relatives for « high treason » et « breach of security ” from the country. An evolution of the Nigerien news which made ECOWAS react again on August 14. Read the full press release made public to this effect:

PRESS RELEASE

ECOWAS has learned with amazement of the desire expressed to bring before the courts HE Mr. Mohamed BAZOUM, President of the Republic of Niger, for high treason.

ECOWAS condemns this move, which constitutes a new form of provocation and contradicts the will attributed to the military authorities of the Republic of Niger to restore constitutional order by peaceful means.

President BAZOUM remains the democratically elected President of the Republic of Niger, recognized by ECOWAS and the international community. ECOWAS condemns his unlawful detention and calls for his immediate release and reinstatement to duty

Abuja, 14 August 2023

