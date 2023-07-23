Ecstasy and hallucinogenic mushrooms were licensed in Australia

Australia was one of the first countries to legalize the use of ecstasy and hallucinogenic mushrooms to treat some mental disorders.

Psychiatrists began prescribing ecstasy and psilocybin to treat post-traumatic stress disorder and some forms of depression on July 1, after the Drug Enforcement Administration legalized the substances in February.

In Canada and the United States, the medical use of one or both substances is permitted only in clinical trials or in certain cases.

Australia reclassified the compounds in February after the Medicines Agency said studies showed the substances were “relatively safe” when used in “controlled healthcare settings”.

Treatment advocates hope these substances can help patients who have failed other medications.

Mike Musker, a mental health and suicide prevention researcher at the University of South Australia, said MDMA (ecstasy) can treat post-traumatic stress and psilocybin can alleviate depression. MDMA “gives people a sense of connection, makes it easier for them to connect with their therapists, and makes it easier for them to talk about negative personal experiences,” he explained.

The experts explained that psilocybin gives patients “psychopsychological effects incomparable with conventional drugs.” “It can change the way you feel about yourself and your life and hopefully makes you want to live,” he added.

Musker doesn’t expect these drugs to be widely used to treat patients by 2024, saying the process won’t work on a “take the pill and go” basis. For MDMA, the treatment is probably 5-8 weeks, with 3 sessions of 8 hours each. Patients are accompanied by a therapist, so each session can cost around A$1,000 (about 66,000 yen).

Dr David Caldicott, an emergency physician and clinical pharmacy researcher at the Australian National University, said the reform would put Australia “far ahead” in researching the medical uses of these substances.

But Susan Rossell, a cognitive neuropsychologist at Swinburne University in Australia, said that while these treatments “have potential,” the country is “about five years ahead of where it should be.” “If you think about interventions for other types of disease, whether it’s cardiovascular disease or cancer, you probably won’t get a drug to market as quickly as you do in this case,” she said.

A Health Ministry spokesperson said the decision to amend the regulation “recognizes that the evidence for the use of these substances in the treatment of mental illness is not yet well established.” “But for some patients, the benefits will outweigh the risks,” he explained. He also highlighted that “there is currently a dearth of offers for treatment-resistant patients with certain mental illnesses.”

