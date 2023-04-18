ECU 911 celebrates a decade in Esmeraldas – Diario La Hora



The ECU 911 has completed a decade of service, guaranteeing the safety of the people of Esmeralda.

Since 2013, the integrated citizen security system Ecu911 provides services to the town of Esmeraldas and the entire province, Betsaida Naranjo, Head of the ECU 911 Esmeraldas Local Operations Center, informs us about the current operation of ECU 911. “In this last Easter holiday, we can say that statistically we have an indicator of 1,258 coordinated emergencies, of which 578 caused precisely on the holy week holiday

Our staff works 24 hours a day to be able to provide this accompaniment to citizens when calling Ecu 911 to report your emergency. There is a staff of 35 operators who work in rotating shifts.

Chambers in the province

Ecu 911 has 243 video surveillance cameras located in the different points throughout the province, Likewise, a process of maintenance and repair of the cameras began, since some of them his working time of almost 10 years They would have already completed their operating life.

Logistical support

During the last holiday that occurred and throughout the year Ecu 911 provides support to the operations carried out in the city and province of Esmeraldas, In addition to that, video surveillance support is provided on the entrance and exit roads of the city and province. To coordinate and know the vehicular flow system that enters the city and with them verify the state of the main roads to keep the community informed, and permanent vigilance in places where there is a greater flow of people, such as parks, churches, parks, beaches and freshwater spas.

To know if around these these places, some emergencies arose and to prevent being vigilant, In this way, coordinate in the best way any type of emergency that may arise in these places.

Use the hotline responsibly

Citizens are recommended that the use of the single line for emergency 911 responsibility be made, The Head of the local operating center ECU 911 Esmeraldas tells us. “We know that sometimes many citizens take this line as a joke. But we know that when we make these kinds of jokes we are also preventing another person from being truly cared for in a real emergency. Betsaida Naranjo manifests,

From Ecu911 we call for the responsible use of this line, reminding citizens that from the head office we manage the information who enters responsibly and we are always willing to want to provide the best care to citizens.

Emergency coordination

The head of the local operating center ECU 911 Esmeraldas informs, It is important to inform the public that in this center emergencies are coordinated with the articulated institutions, such as health management, transit and mobility, municipal services, military services, and police.

Coordinate and work with all these articulated institutions at the time of receiving the emergency call and after identifying the type of emergency that enters the Ecu911 line

remains operational

“We remain operational by working 24 hours a day, 365 days a year so that citizens feel and know that they have an institution in support to coordinate their emergencies.

Permanent monitoring

Ecu911 has cameras located at strategic points in the town which help to provide visual support, and logistics in emergencies and in turn these are coordinated with the corresponding first level institutions.

THE DATA

Emergencies on the last holiday

On the holiday from April 7 to 9, 450 coordinated emergencies were reported, in health management there were 79 emergencies, in the matter of transit and mobility there were 31 emergencies.