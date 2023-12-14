Home » Ecuador and South Korea will fight against illegal fishing
The Ecuadorian Navy and the South Korean Coast Guard signed the agreement. The data exchanged will be completely confidential.

Ecuador y South Korea They have signed a memorandum of understanding to exchange information that allows the control of illegal fishing and the fight against organized crime.

Miguel Cordovacommander of the Ecuadorian Navy, and Kim Jong-ukcommissioner of the South Korean Coast Guardsigned the document on December 11 in San Cristobal, Galapagosaccording to the Navy this December 13.

«This collaboration will strengthen the capacity of Ecuador to protect its maritime resources, guarantee safety in its waters and conserve the marine environment,” the institution stated in a statement.

The Navy noted that the agreement has a confidentiality clause to protect the information exchanged. On the other hand, it is pointed out that the agreement does not imply any financial commitment.

Ecuavisa reports South Korea recently signed a similar agreement with Colombia. According to the Navy of that country, the signing of the memorandum allows them to plan combined operations.

