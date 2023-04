Ecuador achieved an important victory (0-1) against Argentina and remains the leader of the final hexagonal of the South American sub-17

This is how the table looks after Ecuador’s victory:

Ecuador 10 (4PJ/+6)

Brazil 10 (4PJ/+5)

Argentina 7 (4PJ/+2)

Venezuela 6 (4PJ/+2)

Paraguay 1 (4PJ/-5)

Chile 0 (4PJ/-10)