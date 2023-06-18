Ecuador beat Bolivia 1-0, Enner ‘Superman’ Valencia saved La Tri

The Ecuadorian team played a good match against Bolivia in New Jersey, United States, but had to wait 69 minutes to open the scoring. The match was 1-0.

The entry of Enner Valencia in the second half was key to breaking Bolivia’s lock. Thus, Ecuador took the lead on the scoreboard and added a victory.

In the first half, La Tri dominated, but could not open the scoring. In the first 30 minutes he had at least three deep runs, but the ball found no net.

Bolivia played strong and did their business in the first half, against a fast selection. With systematic fouls and with order he controlled La Tri.

Those from the highlands did not dislike the idea of ​​a tie. That’s why they played an orderly game at the back with nothing offensive.

At minute 27, Piero Hincapié was injured. The technician Felix Sanchez He replaced him with Robert Arboleda, who joined William Pacho in the center of the rear.

Gonzalo Plata stood out in the first minutes, with his overflows. the striker of Ecuador At the beginning it was Leonardo Campana, who started well, but gradually faded away.

In the last fifteen minutes of the first half, Ecuador arrived with overflows from the wings and with centers from Pervis Estupiñán, but there was no one to save it in the Bolivian goal.

In the second half, the changes improved Ecuador’s offensive performance. He managed to put Bolivia on the ropes until the goal came.

Enner Valencia scored the game-winner, which gave Ecuador coach Sánchez the second win.

On this FIFA date, Ecuador faces Bolivia at the ‘Red Bull Arena’ in New Jersey.

Is the third broken of the technician Félix Sánchez with the Tricolor. He debuted losing with Australia and then he beat the same rival.

He national team coach, summoned the player Stalin Valencia for the friendlies in the United Statesas “guest“.

Sánchez Bas works with 24 players from a roster of 26 because he suffered two casualties.

La Tri has two casualties for this FIFA date. The first casualty was Kendy Páez for lack of visa. The other is Diego Palacios, who “did not show up for the call in New Jersey.”