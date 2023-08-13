Ecuador Calls on FBI for Support in Investigating Assassination of Presidential Candidate Fernando Villavicencio

Ecuadorian Presidential Candidate Assassinated: FBI Assists in Murder Investigation

Quito, Ecuador – Friends and supporters of Fernando Villavicencio, an Ecuadorian presidential candidate known for his criticism of corruption and organized crime, gathered at the Quito Exhibition Center to pay tribute to him after he was assassinated during a campaign rally. The shocking incident occurred on August 11, 2023, leaving the nation in mourning and demanding justice for Villavicencio.

In response to the heinous crime, the Ecuadorian government has sought assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to aid in the investigation. Juan Zapata, the Minister of the Interior, confirmed that the FBI delegation has arrived in the country, and a meeting with the State Attorney General’s Office will be held to determine the extent of the FBI’s support.

During the meeting, the scope of collaboration and support that the FBI will provide in the investigation will be determined. This may include extracting information from various mobile phones seized during the initial police actions following the assassination.

Fernando Villavicencio, a journalist and former member of the National Assembly, was one of eight candidates running in the upcoming extraordinary general elections. Scheduled for August 20, these elections aim to elect a successor to conservative President Guillermo Lasso.

Villavicencio, 59, was a fierce critic of former President Rafael Correa and his administration. Through his investigations into corruption, he had become one of Correa’s staunchest enemies. The assassination took place at the end of an electoral campaign meeting in a school in Quito.

Following the tragic event, President Lasso declared a state of emergency for 60 days and announced that the general elections would proceed as planned, albeit with military deployment across the country. The lack of adequate security measures, including a bulletproof vest and an armored vehicle, has been criticized by Verónica Sarauz, the widow of Villavicencio.

Ecuador has been grappling with a surge in violence, including murders, massacres, extortions, and attacks with explosives, attributed to organized crime and drug trafficking. The country recorded the highest rate of violent deaths in its history in 2022, according to the government. Ports have become major transit points for cocaine destined for Europe and North America.

Verónica Sarauz holds the state responsible for her husband’s death, citing its failure to provide adequate protection. In a press conference, she demanded answers from the government and accused it of negligence. Sarauz also made allegations against Correa and his followers, although no evidence supporting these claims has been provided.

Former President Rafael Correa has vehemently denied any involvement in the murder. The Ecuadorian authorities have currently apprehended six Colombians believed to be the hired assassins responsible for the crime. Another Colombian national died during the attack, allegedly as a result of gunfire exchanged between the assailants and Villavicencio’s security personnel.

The devastating event left nine others injured, with five in stable condition at the Women’s Clinic. Despite emergency medical efforts, Villavicencio’s condition was too severe to be saved.

The assassination of Fernando Villavicencio has shaken Ecuador, a country already plagued by violence and crime. The investigation, with the assistance of the FBI, is expected to shed light on the motives and culprits behind this tragic act. As the nation mourns the loss of a dedicated critic of corruption, the call for justice reverberates louder than ever.

