Ecuador court gives green light to political trial against Lasso

Eduardo Najar



March 29, 2023 – 10:40 PM

The Constitutional Court of Ecuador has given the green light this Wednesday to the impeachment trial against the country’s president, Guillermo Lasso, for alleged corruption.

The decision was made with six votes in favour, out of a total of nine magistrates that make up this body, as reported by the court itself in a statement.

The opinion determines that it is up to this court to carry out the analysis of the procedure and the content of the request, in order to “guarantee the balance of powers between the executive and legislative functions”, and thus ensure “that the institution of impeachment against the president not be used arbitrarily.

Likewise, the magistrates have indicated that both the request and the procedure followed by the National Assembly “have respected the principles of political legitimacy and due process”, despite the fact that it has called attention to the “lack of prolixity in the activation of said constitutional figure”.

The judges have accepted only one of the three cases raised, the one related to alleged embezzlement in a contract from a public company. Meanwhile, the other two accusations –for the crime of an illegal agreement– have not been admitted because they “do not comply with the legal and constitutional requirements.”

After the admission by the Ecuadorian Justice, the opinion will be sent to the National Assembly. You must go through the Oversight Commission to gather evidence and for Lasso to exercise his right to defense. Finally, the parliamentarians will vote in plenary, where 92 votes will be needed – two thirds of the chamber – for the president to be removed.