Ecuador de Colores, transformist folklore that vindicates diversities and demolishes prejudices

One of the members of Ecuador de Colores, the first Ecuadorian dance and folklore group in the country, checks the costumes before a rehearsal, on June 27, in Quito, Ecuador. Photo EFE

Folklore and drag, two apparently antagonistic elements, merge with grace and style in Ecuador de Colores, the first Ecuadorian group of transformist dancewhich seeks to vindicate the diversity of the LGTBIQ+ community through native and traditional dances.

Sequins, bright, colorful makeup and colorful accessories are integrated into the traditional clothing of Ecuador to complete the transformation of its members and express their diversity through folk dances from the country.

«It is a refuge for dancers, a space where they they can feel comfortable and happy“, Edison Anchundia, the founder of the group, told EFE during a group rehearsal, which is preparing a performance for one of the commemorative acts of Pride month.

“Through our art we are claiming rights of our population that it has been so forgotten, that it still continues with that fight, defending our population from the attacks that have been taking place, “he adds.

The project began about two years ago with eight dancers and has grown to eighteen without discriminating against anyone, since in this group they are welcome all identities and diversitiesso that there are homosexuals, lesbians but also heterosexuals.

From fear to acceptance

“At the beginning we were very afraid, because we didn’t know how it would turn out«; Anchundia acknowledges the risky bet of presenting a transformist art in a country that is mostly conservative in social matters.

The promoter of the group, inspired by others with more experience in Latin America such as México de Colores, took the step after the death of his father who “was super homophobic” and “always kept this like a secret«.

Despite initial fear, the reception was positive from the local public“and thank God he has fallen in love with colorful Ecuador,” says Anchundia, who was part of the National Ballet for ten years.

«The public has accepted us precisely for that, because folklore has been our tool (…) because we do it as a discipline, with a training that is highly aesthetic and does not transgress culture. Rather we try to preserve the traditional costumes and give them our touch »he adds.

Folklore has been the tool of this group. Photo EFE

transformist tradition

This may also be due to the “transformist heritage” of Ecuador, according to the founder of the group, when recalling festivities where men dress as women such as the Mama Negra, the guarichas or the end-of-year widows themselves.

Although the group originated in Quito, they have already been called to perform in different parts of the country and in spaces organized for the general public and not only aimed at the LGTBIQ+ community. Even in May they traveled to Abejorral (Colombia) to participate in the second National Folk Dance Festival.

“We also have invitations to go perform in Sao Paulo, Argentina, Cali (Colombia) and Bogotá,” lists the creator of Ecuador de Colores, but they lack the financial support to travel with their abundant and voluminous wardrobe.

“The great limitation that Ecuador de Colores has is not even rejection, but the economic factor,” laments Anchundia, who had to learn to sew to make some clothes, while many children do not have work, and a large part “come to hidden from their parents” and they must be helped for transportation.

cultural ambassadors

At the moment they have Casa Somos San Marcos, a cultural space in the Municipality of Quito, to be able to rehearse, but they continue to knock on the doors of non-governmental organizations, companies and institutions to obtain financing, since when they leave Ecuador they become “cultural ambassadors”. ” from the country.

“I think that this space is to first create great human beings with ethics, with values ​​and then with great ambitions, it is exactly what we have proposed,” he concludes.

Among the members of Ecuador de Colores is Brian Caro, a ballet dancer who has found in this group “something different” and has had the opportunity to learn “another type of dance expression from femininity, from a masculine body”. .

«Normally one learns to dance the masculine side of traditional dances, and you are not used to learning another type of movement and doing it with the skirt. That is totally new for us”, explains Caro, who also feels the acceptance of the public despite the initial fear of “what will they say”.

In November, Ecuador de Colores hopes to organize its second Latin American Meeting of Transformist Arts – Diverse Hemispheres, where they hope to receive groups from Colombia, Argentina and Spain, after a successful first edition in which they claim to have reached an audience of 20,000 spectators. EFE

