Ecuador expects to have in 3 months extradition from Peru of alleged femicide





The National Police of Ecuador expect to achieve in about three months the extradition from Peru of Robert Camposarrested on Monday, April 24, 2023 in Lima and nicknamed “the hammerer” for having allegedly murdered his partner 11 years ago by giving him 29 hammer blows to the head.

fields was the second most wanted fugitive from Guayas and an international red alert from Interpol weighed on him for his immediate capture in 195 countries.

During the eleven years and seven months that he was a fugitive, Campos adopted at least four identities and nationalities and would have worked in Colombia, Chile and Peru in some ventures, including personal trainer, according to Ecuadorian police officials said at a press conference.

The Inspector General of the Police, Fausto Olivo, highlighted the coordinated work between the Ecuadorian and Peruvian Police in locating and capturing Campos, who upon his return to the country will have to face the trial for el femicide of Maria Fernanda Fernandez de Córdova.

The events occurred on October 4, 2011when Campos supposedly dealt 29 hammer blows to the head of the victim, with whom had a short relationship.

“The Hammerer” was captured in a park in the populous Lima district of Los Olivoslocated in the north of the Peruvian capital.

At the time of his capture added being a Peruvian citizen born in the population of Oyón, located in the Andean mountains of Lima, and had even simulated the local accent, but the biometric data carried out after his arrest confirmed that it was Robert Campos. EFE