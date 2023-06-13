Ecuador has more than 1,700 species of birds

There are a total of 1,722 species of birds.

In Ecuador there are a total of 1,722 species of birds, of which 1,673 have been documented with evidence and 49 still require solid documentation to confirm their effective presence in the country, according to the latest national list developed by the Ecuadorian Ornithological Records Committee.

The work, developed between October 2019 and November 2021, incorporates records of three new species for the national list: Little Gull (H. minutus) and Juan Fernández Petrel (P. externa) for the Galapagos Archipelago, and White-backed Gull (Tachycineta leucorrhoa) for continental Ecuador.

In addition, the article includes documented records of rare or infrequent species, including seven birds previously considered hypothetical, rare, and vagrant, but for which documented evidence is now available.

«Species such as the Porrón Sureño duck that, in Ecuador, is critically threatened with extinction; the long beak; the Pacific Plover; the Bonaparte Gull, the Humboldt Penguin; the Reddish Heron and the Gray Flytrap », he detailed.

Likewise, two very rare species such as: Giant Petrel and American Curlew, and records of 16 species considered hypothetical or accidental in Galapagos are included, as well as other outstanding records for the islands and the continent, detailed the National Institute of Biodiversity (Inabio). it’s a statement.

Although this document was written and developed by several authors, including Manuel Sánchez-Nivicela (Associate with Inabio), Juan F. Freile, Scott Olmstead, Nick Athanas, Dusan M. Brinkhuizen, Lelis Navarrete, Jonas Nilsson and Paul J. Greenfield ; It was possible thanks to the collaboration of national people and visitors who observe and record birds in the country.

The Ecuadorian Committee of Ornithological Records (CERO) aims to consolidate a single authorized list of species for the country as a resource that can contribute to future developments in the fields of ornithology, education, bird watching and conservation alike. .

In this report, new distribution records of bird species in Ecuador are presented from reports sent to CERO, including records uploaded to “citizen science” platforms such as eBird or iNaturalist, the letter reads.

