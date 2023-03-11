Home News Ecuador is left without a Serie A soccer championship this weekend – Diario La Hora
Ecuador is left without a Serie A soccer championship this weekend

Ecuador is left without a Serie A soccer championship this weekend – Diario La Hora

Latacunga February 25, 2023 Estadio la Cocha Independiente faces Mushuc Runa for the first date of the National Soccer Championship 2023-02-24

In a statement, LigaPro Bet593 indicated that there will be no football this weekend.

In a statement, with no more than six lines, the LigaPro Bet593 reported that the weekend of March 11 and 12 there will be no football in the country. This happens less than 24 hours after the matches of date 3, of phase 1, of the first-class Ecuadorian national soccer championship are played.

According to the Studio Fútbol portal, lThe day is suspended (so far), “due to economic and contractual problems between those who manage the TV rights (GOL TV – Star PLus) force La LigaPro make the decision.”

However, the statement of the LigaPro Bet593, does not give details about the causes and does not specify what will happen to those who already had their tickets purchased. (AVV)

