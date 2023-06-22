Ecuador is positioned as a regional benchmark in the airline industry on Aviation Day

Ecuador has once again been the venue for Aviation Day for the second consecutive year, an event in which the country has been set as an example as a “regional benchmark” for the airline industry.

This is due to measures such as the signing of open skies agreements with the United States, Chile, the Dominican Republic and Panama.

In the same way, the Government of Ecuador has eliminated the tax on the departure of foreign currency for airlines; and certain tourist taxes have been reduced.

In addition, works have been completed at the Eloy Alfaro International Airport, in Mantawhich will soon begin operations to Panama and the Galapagos.

The meeting was led by the President of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, and included the participation of national and international industry experts.

There were also high-level executives from air transport, local, government and tourism authorities.

aviation day

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) English) is the organizer of the event and brings together strategic players to analyze the challenges and opportunities, in order to strengthen the airline industry and make it “more efficient and competitive”.

“The actions carried out in my Government allowed us to recover 94% of international connectivity and 87% of domestic operations compared to the figures we had before the pandemic,” Lasso asserted.

The decisions not only promote connectivity, but also quality air transport at affordable prices, for the benefit of users.

The regional vice president of IATA, Peter Cerdá, agreed with this idea, and assured that, at a regional level, Ecuador has led the recovery and increase in connectivity inside and outside the country.

