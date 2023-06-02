Ecuador fell 3-2 in their match against South Korea, which had a few last minutes ‘of heart attack’. The match for the round of 16 of the Sub 20 world was played from 4:00 p.m. (Ecuador time).

The last classified to quarter finals so far, it is Nigeria that eliminated the host Argentina.

The match this Thursday, June 1, between the Ecuadorian and South Korean teams was played at the Único Madre de Ciudades stadium located in Santiago del Estero, Argentina, with capacity for 30,000 fans.

This sports venue was inaugurated just two years ago.

The goals of the ‘Mini Tri’ were scored by Justin Cuero and Sebastián González.

Cuero scored a penalty kick. He took advantage of the foul on Kendry Páez that was validated by the referee after the VAR review.

Sebastián González, with a direct shot, scored the second goal for the tricolor and adjusted the score in Santiago del Estero.

It was not just any party. Due to the importance of being in the round of 16, the commitment against South Korea had a special meaning for Ecuador, since it was that same team that already eliminated him in the 2019 Under-20 World Cup.

Ecuador fought until the end but it was not enough to advance to the quarterfinals of the U20 World Cup.

