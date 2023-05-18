All this political crisis, which has ended for the moment in the death cross, means a loss for the ecuadoriansEcuador loses!

Ecuador loses because its representatives, both the assembly members like the President of the Republic, in recent months they have not found solutions to society’s problems.

Among those problems are insecurity and unemployment.

They should have found a way fix differencesas a democracy establishes, without going to these extremes.

Dissent is necessary to find solutions more complete to the problems.

But it becomes negative when the political forces cling to their ideas, driven by interests and hatred.

An effective negotiation would have allowed the promulgation of adequate regulations to combat insecurity efficiently and would have generated a greater stimulus for the creation of jobs.

“Political power should serve to find solutions to people’s problems.”

With this crisis, the one who loses is the Ecuadorian people.

It is expected that the political class that will face each other in the next electoral process will have learned from the experience and will arrive with a new vision of the country.

And arrive with the awareness that political power should be used to find solutions to people’s problems.

And not to get involved in confrontations that cause crises, many times created by particular interests and parties that do not correspond to their investitures.

Editorial from El Diario published on Thursday, May 18, 2023 in our print edition.