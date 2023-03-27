SOCCER.

The Ecuadorian soccer team had an outstanding participation in the past World Cup in Qatar 2022 and although it did not go beyond the group stage, international criticism was positive for the team led by the Argentine Gustavo Alfaro.

The Ecuadorian team in the World Cup in Qatar 2022. File photo.

The CIES Football Observatory prepared a ranking of the national teams with the highest and lowest average age, where the Tri occupies first place, as the youngest of the Conmebol squads.

“The maximum age was registered for Kuwait (29.76 years), while the minimum was observed for Bahamas (22.82 years). In Europe, the values ​​range from 29.40 years for Belgium to 25.07 years for Turkey,” she added.

The three teams with the lowest age value are Bahamas (22.82 years), Indonesia (24.71 years) and the United States (24.74 years). In addition, Ecuador (25.78) stands out bordering the top 20 as one of the youngest teams on the planet.

“The three lowest values ​​among the participants of the last FIFA World Cup were measured in the USA (24.74 years), Ecuador (25.78 years) and Ghana (25.97 years). All three teams have a bright future ahead of them,” the site stated.

In the Conmebol ranking, Peru is the “oldest” (29.35 years old), followed by Chile (29.14 years old) and Brazil (28.40 years old), Argentina (28.39 years old) and Paraguay ( 27.98 years).