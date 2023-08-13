The posthumous tribute was attended by friends, co-ideators and representatives of the Construye movement, who had the opportunity to express their respects before the coffin of the assassinated presidential candidate.

Ecuador says goodbye to Fernando Villavicencio at a public wake in Quito

Mourners say goodbye to presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio in front of his coffin, at a public memorial service in Quito, Ecuador, on August 11, 2023. Dolores Ochoa / AP

Supporters of Fernando Villavicencio, shot to death this Wednesday in Quito, said goodbye to the presidential candidate during a brief public burial at the facilities of the Exhibition Center in the Ecuadorian capital, local media reported.

The posthumous tribute was attended by friends, co-ideators and representatives of the Construye movement, who had the opportunity to express their respects and leave flowers on the coffin of the legislator and journalist, covered by a national flag and another white one with his face.

Previously, the mortal remains of the politician had remained in a funeral home, where a wake was held attended by a limited number of people from his closest family and personal circle. The compound was guarded by members of Police tactical teams. Some activists and supporters of the presidential candidate approached the entrance with the intention of honoring him.

After the last public goodbye, the body of Villavicencio, who was 59 years old, was transferred in a hearse to the Monteolivo cemetery, north of Quito. In the chapel of the cemetery a private act was held with his relatives and then he was buried. with RT

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

