Ecuador will face South Korea in the round of 16 of the U-20 World Cup

South Korea finished second in their group and will face the Ecuadorian National Team in the round of 16 of the U-20 World Cup in Argentina.

The Mini-Tri will play against the Asians, for the pass to the quarterfinals.

The Asians drew 0-0 with Gambia, this Sunday, May 28, 2023, on the last date of Group F of the Youth World Cup.

The Gambia finished top of Group F, with seven points and their campaign was unbeaten.

South Korea was left with the second box, after adding five points, France settled in third place with three points and Honduras finished last, with only one unit.

The Ecuadorian National Team will play for the second time in the history of the U-20 World Cups against South Korea. Their only confrontation occurred in the last U-20 World Cup, the one in 2019 that was played in Poland and in which Ecuador and South Korea had historic participations.

The game took place on June 11, 2019, at the Arena Lubil stadium and corresponded to one of the semifinals of the contest.